Two men accused in the death of Logan Curtis Ring appeared in a Swift Current, Sask., courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Logan Ring, pictured with his son, was found dead on Nov. 17, 2016. (Submitted by Cindy McEwen)

Colin Perrault, 49, and Todd Donaldson, 48, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 5.

The men are two of five people accused in the death of Ring, 21, who was found dead on Nov. 17, 2016, next to his vehicle in a parking lot at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

Perrault and Donaldson were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court by video conference on Nov. 8.

Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman, 25, Tanisha Lynn Perrault, 19, and Jolene Denise Epp, 38, all of Swift Current, were arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder as well.

RCMP said all of the accused are known to each other.

Ring's mother said her son, Kuhlman and Tanisha Lynn Perrault were once roommates.