A third murder charge has been laid in the death of 21-year-old Logan Ring.

Jolene Denise Epp, 38, of Swift Current, has been charged with second-degree murder in Ring's death.

Two other women also face second-degree murder charges.

Ring, who is also from Swift Current, was found dead in a provincial park in November 2016.

The death had been considered a homicide, but no arrests had been made until earlier this month when 25-year-old Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman was charged on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Tanisha Lynn Perrault, of Swift Current, was charged.

All three women were known to Ring, police say.

Epp will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.