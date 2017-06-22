A historic bakery building in Regina is getting a new spin but keeping its food focus.
The Weston Bakery building in the Warehouse District is set to house a grocery store, coffee bar and food court, with an emphasis on locally sourced food.
Regina food company Local and Fresh announced Thursday it has partnered with the All-Rite Group of Companies to open the facility.
Andrew Rathwell, co-founder of Local and Fresh, says they want to help people connect with local food.
"We hope for the public this space is a place for finding and connecting to new food and new food producers, for finding new flavours, and building a stronger connection to the local food community," said Rathwell.
"Our long-term vision for this place is to create a true food hub to support and incubate the growth of our local food industry."
More than just a place to find food
Tim Schultz, co-owner of Local and Fresh, said he wants customers to see the building as a "product playground, where consumers can come and learn about the products, learn about the producers, touch and taste and feel why Saskatchewan has such a great bounty of local food."
Schultz said the facility will hopefully spark interest in local agriculture and agri-value.
"I really feel like we're on the edge of a new age of agri-value, and it's a really exciting time," said Schultz. "I'm really passionate about seeing young people getting involved in agriculture and in agri-value."
The facility also includes an event bay — formerly used as a loading dock — which will host artisan markets and seasonal events.
The building is set to open to the public in the fall.