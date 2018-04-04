Local kittens need a foster home for a little bit: Humane Society

The Regina Humane Society is looking for a helping hand as kitten season approaches.

Usually kittens are brought into the Humane Society this time of the year, but the unseasonably cold lows may have delayed the births for a bit.

"It's no secret that we have a cat over-population situation in Regina. There's lots of cats living on the streets, many of them are not sterilized," said Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations.

Foster families, people who look after young or injured animals for days, weeks or months, are "crucial" to the Humane Society's ability to save and adopt animals out, according to Thorn.

Foster families can also save the Humane Society some space as the society takes all animals in, regardless of health or other factors.

Also a factor is a weak immune system of baby animals, making them more susceptible to disease or illness.

"If we can get them out of the shelter when they're still young and vulnerable and into a private home where their living conditions can be controlled much more easily, they tend to do much, much better," Thorn said.

Typically fostering very young kittens can be very time consuming, Thorn said of the responsibility. Very young kittens require constant care as they need to be fed every few hours.

Supplies, food and medical support is provided for foster families.

To find out more about becoming a Regina Humane Society Foster Family, please call the shelter or visit the website.