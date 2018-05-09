Skip to Main Content
Loblaws gift card donations vary in Sask.

Notifications

Loblaws gift card donations vary in Sask.

Early this year a social media push encouraged people to donate their $25 gift cards to local charities. While most only received a few, Regina's food bank received about $2,000 in card donations.

Regina Food Bank sees larger donation than other charities.

Penny Smoke · CBC News ·
The Regina and District Food Bank helps an average of 250 families per day. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

When Loblaws announced last year they would be giving their customers a $25 gift card in the wake of the price-fixing scandal, people campaigned on social media to have people donate those cards to charities. 

Saskatchewan charities have received some such donations, but numbers vary widely from organization to organization. 

Some charities, such as Carmichael Outreach in Regina, and the Friendship Inn in Saskatoon received a few of the gift cards, while others such as Lighthouse didn't get any. 

Steve Compton is the CEO of the Regina and District Food Bank. (CBC)

The Regina & District Food Bank, on the other hand, got around $2,000 worth, according to CEO Steve Compton. 

Compton said they have been receiving about one to two cards per week. 

We can get those items that we need the most.- Steve Compton, CEO Regina & District Food Bank 

"We have actually seen quite a few come in," he said. "It was a very generous response."

Compton said these types of donations are alway welcome.

"It's helpful in the sense that we can get those items that we need the most," Compton said.

He said the food bank helps an average of 9,500 to 10,000 families per month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us