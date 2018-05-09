When Loblaws announced last year they would be giving their customers a $25 gift card in the wake of the price-fixing scandal, people campaigned on social media to have people donate those cards to charities.

Saskatchewan charities have received some such donations, but numbers vary widely from organization to organization.

Some charities, such as Carmichael Outreach in Regina, and the Friendship Inn in Saskatoon received a few of the gift cards, while others such as Lighthouse didn't get any.

Steve Compton is the CEO of the Regina and District Food Bank. (CBC)

The Regina & District Food Bank, on the other hand, got around $2,000 worth, according to CEO Steve Compton.

Compton said they have been receiving about one to two cards per week.

We can get those items that we need the most. - Steve Compton, CEO Regina & District Food Bank

"We have actually seen quite a few come in," he said. "It was a very generous response."

Compton said these types of donations are alway welcome.

"It's helpful in the sense that we can get those items that we need the most," Compton said.

He said the food bank helps an average of 9,500 to 10,000 families per month.