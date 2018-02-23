A Lloydminster man's eyes are flashing dollar signs after he won $765,393 playing the Vault Breaker VLT last week.

Trevor Kuntz was at Rusty's Canadian Grille and Lounge on Feb. 17 when he hit the top tier jackpot.

"The screen changed colour and started making loud noises," Kuntz said in a news release.

"I didn't know what was going on. I was shocked when I saw what I had won!"

Vault Breaker is a game that links 4,000 slot machines throughout the province.

Kuntz won in the highest tier of mystery jackpot payouts, which go up to $1.5 million.

The jackpot in that tier has since been reset to $500,000.

In December, a Saskatoon woman won $1.2 million playing the same game.