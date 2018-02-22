One person is dead and two others are injured after a collision east of Lloydminster on Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP, an eastbound pickup truck collided with a southbound car on Highway 16 at Range Road 3280, east of the city.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. CST and traffic was restricted to one lane for eight hours. It has since reopened.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car and the driver of the pickup truck received non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.