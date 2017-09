RCMP attended the scene of of a serious crash east of Llodminster on Friday. (CBC)

As of 7:45 a.m. Maidstone RCMP and the Lloydminster Rescue Squad were on the scene at a serious motor vehicle collision east of Lloydminster. The accident occured in the eastbound lane of Highway 16.

Traffic is down to one lane.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene. Highway 16 is expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m..

No other information is available at this time.