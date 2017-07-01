Hundreds of Saskatchewanians celebrated Canada 150 by forming a living Canadian flag on the lawn of the provincial legislature in Regina on Canada Day.

People were invited to gather starting around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at the legislature, grab a free T-shirt, and assemble into the third annual 'living flag.'

Gwen Jacobson, one of the organizers and the director of operations for the provincial capital commission, said at least 2,000 people gathered to create Saturday's flag.

'It's uplifting'

Many snapped photos once the 'living flag' was completed. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Around 1,500 of those formed the actual flag itself, while another 500 or so stood in a '150' formation, Jacobson explained.

A massive living flag at the Legislature to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary. Happy Canada Day!

"It's very uplifting to see so many people that are proud to be Canadian."

The annual event seems to be increasing in popularity, with 1,100 people participating last year and just 500 in 2015.

The flag at the legislature starting to take shape!

There was lots of picture-taking once the flag was fully formed. Organizers arranged for a drone to fly overhead to snap some shots and volunteers also sang O Canada.

Some protesters gathered nearby and can be seen in photos.

Proud moment

Dharmesh Gandhi moved to Regina from India on Jun.23, 1994. (CBC)

Dharmesh Gandhi was one of the volunteers for Saturday's 'living flag.'

He said celebrating Canada's 150th birthday is a proud moment for him and his family. He moved to Regina from India in 1994 and says he enjoys living here because of the city's community feel.

"I feel like I'm making a difference. I'm contributing to the community. I feel established and this is my home."

Living flag on the legislature grounds alongside protestors