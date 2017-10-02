The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority has crossed another liquor store off the list of those it plans to sell.

The province approved the sale of the liquor store building in Wadena, Sask., for $110,000 to BP AG and Truck Ltd.

The sale comes as part of a shift to move some liquor stores from public to private ownership.

In June, SLGA was approved to sell liquor board locations in Kelvington, Rosetown and Wynyard for a total of $584,350. A former store in Kipling sold for $35,000, and another location in Canora sold for $177,777.

A list of other building locations the government plans to sell was released in the fall of 2016. About half the buildings will be converted into private liquor stores.

Additionally, 11 new stores were approved to be built across the province.