It's simple, catchy and easy to remember — the can't-miss recipe for a hit song.

"Beep, beep, I'm a sheep," are the prominent lyrics for Regina resident Todd Bryanton's — also known on YouTube as LilDeuceDeuce — newest composition, aptly titled 'Beep Beep I'm a Sheep,' which has become a viral hit online.

Released on April Fools' Day, the ear worm is no joke, reaching five million views and climbing, as of Sunday.

The viral video is a collaboration with YouTube creators from the U.S. and the U.K., featuring Tom Ridgewell, also known as TomSka, animator Ben Smallman (WonChop) and Gabe Brown (Black Gryph0n) who provided the vocals.

"It's a lot of fun being able to reach out and collaborate with people and have it all happen instantaneously over the internet."

Bryanton is a full-time composer who scores films but his side hustle is making YouTube videos, which feature his own music and collaborations with other YouTube personalities and animators.

His compositions reference classic video games and take influence from the music genre chiptune.

"I grew up on those, as a child of the '80s,"he said.

Though some in the city might know Bryanton's music, they may not know it's local.

"So I'll go pick up my kids from the playground and hear other kids kind of singing songs that I wrote without realizing they were singing something that I do," he said.

"And my kids will be like 'hey, you know my dad wrote that song,' they'll be like 'yeah right.'"

Even if they're non-believers, Bryanton said it's fun and a cool feeling.

"That's my moment of recognition."