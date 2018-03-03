Business needs emotional intention, something that women can bring, says Ashley Kilback, founder of The Storytellers Club.

"I think that women, especially in entrepreneurship, when we tap into that creative source or that purpose or whatever we're doing in our business, we speak very emotionally about it because we are emotional creatures," she said.

"I think that's really something the business needs more of. Business needs more of that emotional intention that women bring because I think that, with that, it really brings a birthplace for creativity as well because we get very emotional about things and we think about why it makes us alive."

Kilback, along with Style and Confidence Coach Riley Lawson, Wascana Flower Shoppe owner Petra Janssen and visual artist Madhu Kumar, will be panellists at the third annual Regina Public Library's (RPL) luncheon celebrating International Women's Day on Mar. 8. It takes place in the RPL film theatre.

The theme this year is the Power of Creativity for International Women's Day.

Seeds of creativity planted

Entrepreneur Ashley Kilback will be one of four panelists at the Regina Public Library's International Women's Day luncheon Mar. 8. (Brandi Klein)

Kilback graduated from the University of Regina with a business degree, but she experienced a pivotal moment in her third year of school. She felt she was missing her creative voice – which she later realized was writing.

"Writing was something I really enjoyed when I was younger. I spent a lot of time writing poems, writing songs and journaling. I took a 10 year hiatus.

"Life just happened as you're growing and you're learning. I came back to that. That was the initial moment where something sparked inside me," she said.

After she worked for a while, she decided to start her own business. She abruptly left her job and started the Storytellers Club a few months later, in October 2016.

"I was just going to let creativity take over and I was going to create something," Kilback recalled.

Stylist Riley Lawson will be talking about her entrepreneurial experience at the International Women's Day luncheon held at the Regina Public Library Film Theatre Mar. 8.

From that experience, she discovered her ability to teach and help other business people find their stories and communicate better.

"The root of that comes back to human connection. Last year, I realized that human connection is the core of connection and how we learn to connect with each other and how we learn to have relationships and build businesses," she said.

Highlighting female entrepreneurs

Megan McCormick, organizer of the Regina Public Library International Women's Day luncheon, contacted Kilback to be one of the panellists for this year's luncheon.

"We try to do an entrepreneurship theme every year – exploring different ways that women are in business. This year I thought it would be cool to look at someone who took a creative passion of theirs and making a career out of it," said McCormick.

She followed a couple of the panellists' Instagram accounts and thought it would be interesting to have them speak on the topic of the power of creativity.

Visual artist Madhu Kumar will be sharing about her experiences for the event. (Regina Public Library)

One of the panellists, from Wascana Flower Shoppe, Petra Janssen, has received a lot of attention from their Rosie the Flower Truck, Canada's first mobile floral boutique.

"I thought that was a neat thing. This family business has been around for 30 years. It's a family operated, owned by a woman. They found this new way to access a different market," said McCormick.

She noted that International Women's Day celebrates where women have come from, where they are at now and where they're going to go.

Petra Janssen will be speaking at the event as well. (Regina Public Library)

"I think the idea of empowering or sharing knowledge – we can highlight four women from our own city and show off their paths to success and give them platforms to celebrate their successes. Maybe they can act as role models for others who want to get something going."

People can register for the free event through the Regina Public Library website.