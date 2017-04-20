After cutting $4.8 million from provincial libraries, Premier Brad Wall has tasked Education Minister Don Morgan with reviewing library funding.
Wall announced the review in a statement on Thursday, in response to a new Insightrix poll that revealed the Sask. Party's support dropped following the 2017-18 provincial budget.
The budget cut the entire $1.3 million to libraries in Regina and Saskatoon, while regional libraries incurred a $3.5 million cut.
Earlier this month, read-in events were planned across the province as way to protest the library cuts. Library supporters went to their local MLA's offices and read for 15 minutes.
