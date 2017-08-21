Dwayne and Irma Barkman's long-time love of libraries is part of what keeps their relationship strong.

The Warman, Sask., couple decided to embark on a Saskatchewan-wide library tour in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

"My husband, he's a very creative man and always comes up with creative ideas to enhance our relationship," said Irma. "On our 40th anniversary year we canoed 40 lakes and rivers, and on our 45th we climbed 45 hills and had picnics."

Early start

This year marks 46 years of marriage for the Barkmans; however, they decided to stretch the tour over the next half-decade. The duo decided they will stop at 10 libraries each year.

So far, the couple has checked four central-prairie towns off their list: Rosthern, Melfort, Tisdale and Archerwill.

"What we're trying to do is find a [map route] that's going to lead us around different parts of the province, but I think we'll go outside of Saskatchewan too," said Dwayne.

The Barkmans will also enjoy 50 games of Backgammon during the tour, playing one game at each library visit.

"We keep the competition keen in our marriage when it comes to games. We think it's fun and it pushes us to spend time together," she explained. "It's really simple enjoyment of each other's presence and being together."