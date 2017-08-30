A Saskatchewan judge is expected to decide today if a man who savagely attacked a homeless woman should be given a dangerous offender status that could keep him behind bars indefinitely.

Leslie Black pleaded guilty to attempted murder after a savage attack on Marlene Bird in Prince Albert in 2014. Bird was set on fire and both of her legs had to be amputated.

A hearing began in March to decide if Black should be designated a dangerous offender, a status that allows a person to be kept in jail indefinitely.

The judge reserved his decision after final arguments were made in June. He is expected to hand down his decision in Prince Albert today.