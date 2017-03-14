A Saskatchewan woman whose legs had to be amputated after she was viciously beaten and burned has attended the opening of a dangerous offender hearing for the man who pleaded guilty in the case.

Marlene Bird, who was homeless when she was attacked by Leslie Ivan Black in Prince Albert, arrived in her wheelchair as the hearing got underway on Monday afternoon.

She left partway through the proceedings.

Black appeared in person but did not speak and sat in the prisoner's box wearing prison sweats.

If designated a dangerous offender, Black could be imprisoned for an indeterminate amount of time.

Black unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea last summer, arguing he would not have entered it had he known a dangerous offender designation was possible.