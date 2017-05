Youth summer program registration opens Tuesday morning for residents of Regina.

The city's leisure guide was sent out at the beginning of the month which detailed available programs between June and August 2017.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. CST. Registration for non-Regina residents opens Thursday morning.

Registration can be completed online, calling 306-777-7529 (PLAY), or visiting a major city recreational centre such as the Fieldhouse or the Lawson Aquatic Centre.