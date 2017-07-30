Families and Lego enthusiasts descended on the Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw, Sask., this weekend for the sixth annual showcase of Lego masterpieces.
Called Brickso, the two-day annual event is hosted by the Saskatchewan Lego Users Group, or SLUG, as the community of builders is known.
The event allows people to see their creations, vote for their favourites and participate in a few build-alongs for kids.
Nicole Gent has been building with SLUG for the past two years. She believes that what makes the annual showcase a success is the fact that everyone at some point in their life has played with Lego and can appreciate the talent—not to mention dedication — behind the interesting designs.