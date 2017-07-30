Families and Lego enthusiasts descended on the Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw, Sask., this weekend for the sixth annual showcase of Lego masterpieces.

Canadian-themed creations were a common site at the expo. (CBC)

Called Brickso, the two-day annual event is hosted by the Saskatchewan Lego Users Group, or SLUG, as the community of builders is known.

The designs varied from ocean landscapes to different towns. (CBC)

The event allows people to see their creations, vote for their favourites and participate in a few build-alongs for kids.

Lego builds ranged in themes from Canadian-themed to pop culture. (CBC)

The Lego creations were highly detailed. (CBC)

Nicole Gent has been building with SLUG for the past two years. She believes that what makes the annual showcase a success is the fact that everyone at some point in their life has played with Lego and can appreciate the talent—not to mention dedication — behind the interesting designs.