A big project at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building has received a major award.

Last week, a panel of industry experts gave the North American Copper in Architecture Award to the province's legislative dome restoration project.

The project took more than a year and cost $21 million to finish. According to the province, tens of thousands of pounds of new copper was used to repair or replace damaged sections.

"We are pleased to recognize the fine work that went into the Saskatchewan Legislative building's dome," said Canadian Copper and Brass Development Association executive director Stephen A.W. Knapp. "It is an outstanding Canadian restoration effort."

The dome needed to be restored to preserve the legislative building. Hundreds of tradespeople worked on the restoration.

PCL Construction Management, who carried out the construction, and subcontractor Empire Restoration nominated the dome project for the award.