Legislation has passed to cut the salaries of politicians in Saskatchewan.

The 3.5 per cent cut passed Wednesday, but is retroactive and deemed to have been in force on April 1.

Premier Brad Wall has said that all MLAs and cabinet ministers would take a 3.5 per cent salary cut — staff in his office, as well as ministers' offices, will take nine unpaid days off a year to reduce their pay by about 3.5 per cent.

Both measures are expected to save the government about $500,000 a year.

The Opposition NDP supported the pay cut, but also argued that cabinet ministers should take an additional 20 per cent cut to help tackle the province's $1.3-billion deficit.

The government is also cutting public sector wages and benefits by 3.5 per cent to save about $250 million.