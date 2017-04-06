Legislation has passed to cut the salaries of politicians in Saskatchewan.
The 3.5 per cent cut passed Wednesday, but is retroactive and deemed to have been in force on April 1.
Premier Brad Wall has said that all MLAs and cabinet ministers would take a 3.5 per cent salary cut — staff in his office, as well as ministers' offices, will take nine unpaid days off a year to reduce their pay by about 3.5 per cent.
Both measures are expected to save the government about $500,000 a year.
The Opposition NDP supported the pay cut, but also argued that cabinet ministers should take an additional 20 per cent cut to help tackle the province's $1.3-billion deficit.
The government is also cutting public sector wages and benefits by 3.5 per cent to save about $250 million.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.