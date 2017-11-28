While the government of Saskatchewan has not yet finalized its plan for the sale and distribution of marijuana, it is today declaring its stance on drug-impaired driving.

'Driving impaired by drugs or alcohol is a bad idea, with serious consequences.' - Joe Hargrave

New legislation introduced today in the provincial legislature comes with a warning from the government that it will take a zero-tolerance stand on drug-impaired driving.

"In Saskatchewan it is currently and will continue to be illegal to drive while impaired whether by drugs or alcohol," said Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, in a news release.

"That is not changing, even when personal cannabis use becomes legal in July."

“In Saskatchewan it is currently and will continue to be illegal to drive while impaired whether by drugs or alcohol,” says Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Zero tolerance

The changes clear the way for new federal laws on drug-impaired driving expected soon.

From the provincial government's perspective, zero tolerance means that people should not drive with any level of marijuana in their system that is detectable by a federally-approved screening device.

It is expected that once the federal Bill C-46 is in place, police here will have access to a roadside device that will be able to test saliva for marijuana use.

What the people want

"Our government is sending a clear message, while cannabis may soon be legal, driving under the influence is illegal, dangerous to public safety, and will be dealt with harshly," Hargrave said. "Bottom line – driving impaired by drugs or alcohol is a bad idea, with serious consequences."

Penalties for driving under the influence of drugs (not just marijuana) will be similar to those faced with changes of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The provincial government suggested that this is what people in Saskatchewan demanded when they completed the recent cannabis survey.

Two-thirds of the people who took the survey agreed the same penalties should apply, with a majority also saying they wanted a zero tolerance stance on drug-impaired driving.