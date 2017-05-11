A sentencing hearing for a 19-year-old man who pled guilty to killing 16-year-old Hannah Leflar enters its fourth day on Thursday.

Leflar was killed in January 2015 by the then-16-year-old-man who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The hearing is to determine whether or not the man should be sentenced as an adult.

A child psychiatrist, a pediatric psychiatrist and a psychologist, all of whom have had interactions with the killer have testified at the sentencing hearing.

Psychologist Elizabeth McGrath and pediatric psychiatrist Oladapo Soyemi have testified that the killer had expressed remorse to them.

Child psychiatrist Brent Harold, however, said the man expressed "psychopathic tendencies" and feels he did not express remorse for Leflar's death.

"The kind of treatment he needs would be intense and would take a lot of time," Harold said.

Grant said the man thought he would be guaranteed a youth sentence if he pled guilty. The man has threatened suicide if he is sentenced as an adult.

Another man who was also involved in the plan to kill Leflar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He cannot be named due to his age at the time of the crime.

The hearing is expected to last two weeks.