The second teen involved in the murder of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar testified on his own behalf in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday, saying he wanted to help Leflar, but froze up.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2015 killing. His lifelong friend, 19-year-old Skylar Prockner, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years in July.

The 19-year-old subject of this week's sentencing hearing cannot be named because he was 16 at the time of the murder.

Testifying on his own behalf, the teen was questioned by his lawyer on Tuesday morning.

The Crown's portion of his sentencing hearing wrapped up at Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Monday with victim impact statements from 13 of Leflar's family members and friends.

A tale of an unstable childhood

The teen said he was abused both physically and verbally by his mother's partner, who helped raise him. He explained that he was threatened into not seeking help from a young age.

"If there was any police that showed up on the front lawn he would kill us all," he said.

He said he didn't meet his biological father until he was 13. When asked what he would rate his mother as a parent, he said three out of ten.

'He was essentially my brother' - Teen says of killer Skylar Prockner

At school, the teen said he didn't have many friends. He said he often lashed out in anger, or broke down and cried. He told the court he would "do anything" to try and get in with a circle of friends who might like him.

"I wanted to feel and be accepted by others," he said.

When his mom's partner left, the family moved in with his grandparents, which he said created a more stable environment. The teen said he got his emotions under control and in high school, he finally found his "core group," which included his lifelong friend, Prockner.

"He was essentially my brother," the teen said.

Skylar Prockner (left, in orange shirt) and his co-accused (third from left) leave court. The accomplice's identity cannot be disclosed due to his age at the time of the crime. (CBC News)

In Grade 9, the teen said he moved in with his biological father and step family. He didn't finish the school year. He admitted to the court that he "just kind of gave up."

In the fall of 2013, he started working at a Regina coffee shop. He soon moved back in with his mother and was a school year behind his friends. As a young teen, he was working up to 30 hours a week, he said.

"The more I worked, the more money we had," the teen said. "I was physically and emotionally strained almost every day."

Project Zombify

The teen said he met Leflar because they were part of the same friend group, and when Leflar and Prockner were dating, the teen said they were all very close.

When they split, they grew distant and Leflar eventually told him Prockner was too clingy to date.

Prockner, who had been dumped, was "heartbroken" the teen said. He asked the teen to tell Leflar to rekindle the relationship. She responded by blocking the teen's number and social media accounts.

Leflar's photo still hangs in her father Jeff's house. (CBC)

The initial "Project Zombify" plan was to beat up Leflar's new boyfriend, the teen said. He said Prockner wanted to send a message that Leflar was his, and his alone.

One day, Prockner was driving the teen to work when he pulled out a pipe wrench and said he was going to go after the new guy. While the teen didn't physically stop him, he yelled at him and told him to "smarten up," he said. Still, he accepted a role in the plan that Prockner created to lure the current boyfriend.

"I just kind of went along with it."

The couple broke up and the plan dissolved. The teen told the court he never really thought Prockner was serious about hurting someone, anyway. He didn't warn Leflar or her boyfriend.

"Liar, liar, liar," someone in the crowd at the Regina courtroom whispered.

The day of the deed

In January, Prockner texted the teen, "Halloween happens tonight," in reference to Project Zombify. "You know I'm in," the teen replied.

He said he thought they would assault Leflar's new boyfriend, at the most. He said he agreed to go along with it because he didn't want Prockner to reject him and that he thought his job was just to stop Leflar from interfering.

He did not ask Prockner for clarification and asked Leflar to hang out after school.

He told the court he wishes he would have told Leflar not to go home after school instead.

'I wanted to help her so bad but I was frozen. I couldn't move.' - Teen tells court of stabbing

Prockner picked him up after school, he said, and the pair hid out in Prockner's truck in front of Leflar's home.

"I didn't know what to do," the teen said. He insisted that he tried to convince Prockner not to do anything, but gave up. "I didn't think he was actually going to do it."

The teen said Prockner told him they were going to kill Leflar. When asked why he didn't leave, the teen said, "I was scared he was going to come after me. He knew where I slept."

He said he didn't warn any of his friends. "I regret it every day," he said.

The teen followed behind Prockner who was heading into the house, he said.

"I was halfway to the kitchen when I heard Hannah scream," he told the court. "She said, 'What the F?' and there was just screaming after that."

The teen said he walked up to the doorway and froze. He thought Prockner was hitting Leflar but didn't see a knife until Prockner stood up.

"I didn't do anything," he said.

The teen said Leflar stopped screaming and was trying to breath. He heard a dull thud and her breathing stopped.

"I wanted to help her so bad but I was frozen. I couldn't move."

The teen said he realized Prockner had a knife and that Leflar was dead. He said he thought he was next.

The sentencing hearing is set to resume at 2 p.m. CST.

CBC's Kendall Latimer is in court.