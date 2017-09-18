The hearing for the second teen involved in the murder of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar begins Monday at the Queen's Bench in Regina and is set to run all week.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February and has agreed to be sentenced as an adult. He was also 16 at the time of the murder that took place on Jan. 12, 2015.

The Crown said he was involved in the plan, its execution and the getaway, but not the actual stabbing.

The teen's defence lawyer has said he was present in the house at the time of Leflar's death but was not part of the plan to murder her.

Skylar Prockner is the other teen involved and was convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years back in July.