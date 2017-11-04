The next premier of Saskatchewan will have their chance to impress party members at a debate in Saskatoon Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Party's third leadership debate is happening at TCU Place at 2 p.m. CST.

The party says a record 600 delegates have registered to attend the convention this weekend.

There are five candidates running to replace Premier Brad Wall, who announced in August he was retiring from politics.

The party will honour its outgoing leader with a tribute prior to the debate.

Saskatchewan Party president James Thorsteinson will moderate the debate, with questions coming from submissions by party members.

The first two debates were held in Swift Current and Melfort. There will be two more debates this month, in North Battleford and Weyburn. The sixth and final debate will be held on Dec. 7 in Regina.

The party will elect a new leader on Jan. 27 in Saskatoon.

In or out?

The five leadership hopefuls have a few more weeks to declare their intent to stay in the race. By Nov. 24, candidates must pay $25,000 to the party. The fundraising limit for each candidate is $250,000.

The deadline for party members to sign up in order to vote is Dec. 8.

The new leader will be elected on a one-member, one-vote system.