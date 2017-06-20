On Father's Day, Regina filmmaker Layton Burton shared Separate Beds, a video he made about his parents' relationship.

His parents were married for more than 40 years, until his father's death in 1993. They slept in separate beds, but they said that was because one of them was a light sleeper.

Layton Burton thought nothing of it.

"Growing up as a kid, you just glance over at your parents," he told CBC Radio's Morning Edition. "They're just there. They go buy you food and clothing and take you to movies."

Layton Burton, centre, in the 1970s with his mom, Lou, and his dad, Jack. (submitted by Layton Burton)

When his father, Jack Burton, was in his last days of battling brain cancer, he whispered to Layton, "I am not what you think I am."

Jack Burton died the next day.

Layton was going through his father's effects when he found letters that revealed his father was gay.

"I never thought of my dad as being heterosexual or gay. I never thought of my parents conspiring — in a good way — to have the relationship they had. They were just Mom and Dad and they were good people," Layton Burton said.

"The first thing that came into my head was — and what I beat myself up over for years was — how many times did I say the word 'fag' or something disparaging about a gender in front of him?"

Over time, he realized his father always said it was OK to make mistakes as long as you own up to them and learn from them.

"This Father's Day, I think what I realized the most was that he was my hero."

Layton shared the story of his parents' relationship with his women's and gender studies teacher, and she urged him to make a film. For Layton, making Separate Beds was cathartic and he hopes sharing his family's story helps others.

"He was an amazing guy trapped in a world he couldn't change," he said.

"I'm sure there are lots of Jack Burtons out there."