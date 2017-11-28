A Regina man says his community members want the city to do more to prevent people from parking on their lawns.

Brian Black lives in the Whitmore Park and Hillsdale area, and he presented concerns on behalf of community associations from the area to city council last night.

His neighbourhood is near the University of Regina, where demand for parking is high. It's an area where many tenants live in rented housing, while numerous streets closer to the university have become no-parking zones to deter students and staff from parking there.

"The majority of the owners of the houses along these streets chose this and the City of Regina has established signage and enforcement of the streets by issuing parking tickets to anyone that parks on the streets," wrote Black in his submission to city council.

This has led to another parking problem in the neighbourhood, Black said.

Because there is not enough driveway space for tenants living in rented houses and street parking is not available, residents have resorted to parking on lawns.

Black said that's both an aesthetic and a safety problem.

Cars parked on residence lawns in October 2017. (Submitted to CBC)

"Now instead of attractive front and corner-lot yards, there are deep ruts and dead grass in lawns from vehicles driving back and forth across sidewalks, challenging the well-being of pedestrians, especially the elderly and the young."

Black would like to see the city do more to enforce bylaws that prohibit parking on front lawns and other non-designated parking spaces.

He also said with current procedures, it can take as long as five months for instances of front yard parking to be resolved.

"Why does it take so long?" asked Black in his submission.

"Vehicles driving back and forth across non-permitted areas of the city's boulevards next to public sidewalks is a clear safety violation and should be enforceable within a couple of days to protect vulnerable pedestrians."

CBC News has contacted the City of Regina for comment.