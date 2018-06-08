Indigenous students guaranteed 2 spaces at U of S law, and work at home in N.L.

The announcement of a new partnership that will see Indigenous students find meaningful work as lawyers is the "final piece of the puzzle" in Indigenous legal education, according to one law professor.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is partnering with Indigenous communities and the University of Saskatchewan, with the university's law school guaranteeing two spaces for Indigenous law students from the eastern province, starting in 2020.

"The excitement among the Indigenous governments here has been tremendous," said N.L. Minister of Justice and Public Safety Andrew Parsons, who is himself a graduate of the U of S law school.

"They were so excited when we broached the idea."

Government to provide employment

Parsons said the government will then provide the students with employment opportunities when they're ready for articling in their second and third years, in the face of a crowded legal field.

That is how you will get systemic change. - Martin Phillipson

"Now when you get out, there's an overabundance of students and there's not always work for everybody," he said.

Indigenous students who meet the U of S law school's admission requirements and claim one of the two seats will know they can come back home and practice law, anywhere from the civil to criminal realm, he said.

"Knowing that, I think, is going to be a huge relief to them and again, it's providing a service to us as a government," said Parsons.

Newfoundland and Labrador Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says he's personally excited for the start of the new program, and is already planning to attend the graduation for the first Indigenous students from the U of S law school in 2023. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Martin Phillipson, dean for the U of S law school, said the suggestion to partner on such an initiative was welcomed by his department.

"It's part of the fabric and identity of the school to make sure that Indigenous students graduate and Indigenous students become part of the legal profession," he said, calling the move to providing employment a "logical progression" of that idea.

"It's the last piece of the puzzle for Indigenous legal education, is to find meaningful and high quality jobs for those Indigenous students to go into."

Making systemic change

Phillipson acknowledged there has been much talk of reforming the criminal justice system in recent months.

He said the U of S law school is committed to creating a pipeline for students to become lawyers and judges, and making an impact on all aspects of the legal arena.

"That is how you will get systemic change, in having Indigenous people involved in the workings of the legal system and making changes from within the system."