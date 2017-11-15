Ten years ago, Laurie McGeough would have never believed students with disabilities at her school would have a theatre program, much less a cheerleading and basketball team.

Now McGeough is being honoured for her work at Campbell Collegiate to bring special needs students into the forefront.

"I would like to think that we've been taken from the 'back of the school' to all over the school," McGeough told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"Our students walk through the hallways high-fiving, giving positive comments to everyone that they see, and they can really make their day."

McGeough's work started with Yes You Can Theatre, a group that pairs students with disabilities together with mainstream students. Eventually, the group put together a musical where special needs students took centre stage.

"The mainstream kids took it on and they became big brothers and sisters to these kids," she said. "There were friendships for sure, and lasting friendships."

Eventually, offshoots began growing out of the theatre program, including a dance group and a basketball team, as well as groups run and driven by students.

Cast members in Yes You Can Theatre's production of Aladdin. (Submitted by Laurie McGeough)

"One time, our vice-principal came down to watch our theatre rehearsal, and said to one of the mainstream students, 'I really like to see what you're doing for these students,'" she said.

"And the student looked at him and said, 'It's what they're doing for me.'"

McGeough said many of the students who have become involved with the program have went on to work in caring professions, like teachers and doctors, thanks to the empathy they learned in the program.

McGeough will be honoured for her work by Inclusion Regina at a banquet on Thursday.