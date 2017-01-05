Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have seized 11.25 kilograms of cocaine — their largest seizure of this drug ever.

Six people have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The drug seizure followed an investigation by the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team, which is made up of city police officers and RCMP members and focuses on drugs, gangs and illegal firearms.

Police said they will provide more information about the investigation and put some of the drugs on display for the media on Jan. 9.

The street value of the cocaine wasn't immediately available.