Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Saskatchewan Sunday and Monday.

The warning applies to:

Île à la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows and Beauval.

La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, and Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

La Loche, Clearwater River Provincial Park and Cluff Lake.

Cree Lake and Key Lake.

A low pressure system currently in northern Alberta is forecast to bring heavy snow into northwestern Saskatchewan Sunday.

Snowfall totals of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Monday morning. The heavy snow will likely move into northeastern areas of the province at that time.

Drivers may experience reduced visibility in heavy snow and should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, visit the website.