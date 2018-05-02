'Not the right thing to do': Sask. Landlord Association concerned about end of rental supplement program

The Saskatchewan Landlord Association is expressing concern at the provincial government's plan to phase out a program meant to help people with low income pay rent.

In the 2018 provincial budget, the government announced it will end any new applications for the Saskatchewan Rental Housing Supplement starting this summer.

Under the program, a family with one to two children living in Saskatoon or Regina can receive a maximum supplement of $305 per month, while a single person can receive a maximum disability supplement of $262 per month.

"The tenants are going to be put in a very difficult position," said Chanda Lockhart, executive officer with the Saskatchewan Landlord Association.

"Taking $262 dollars out of someone's pocket, the most vulnerable people's pockets, is not the right thing to do," she said.

Lockhart says landlords are worried about having to decline potential tenants because they won't be able to afford rent, as well as dealing with more tenant turnover and evictions.

"We have clients. They are important to us and we are important to them," she said.

"We need each other and without them we will have difficulties."

According to Lockhart, it's not feasible to rent out a two-bedroom apartment for the amount of money people on social assistance currently receive for shelter allowance, which can vary from person to person.

Phase out expected to save $5 million

After the budget was released, the Ministry of Social Services said the program is being capped because the provincial housing market has cooled off since the supplement was created in 2005. At the time the provincial vacancy rate was sitting around 4.5 per cent. It's now almost double that at 8.9 per cent.

The move is expected to save $5 million dollars for the province this year.

The province also said it is working with the federal government to implement a new Canada Housing Benefit in 2020.