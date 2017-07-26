He owns the freshest Grey Cup ring on the team, but Kienan LaFrance is still waiting for an opportunity to make an impression with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

LaFrance played a major role in the Ottawa Redblacks championship run last year, rushing for 157 yards in the Eastern Conference final and then another 73 yards combined in the Grey Cup game.

Coming off those performances was a great time to go into free agency for the Winnipeg born LaFrance, but the Redblacks couldn't match what the Riders were offering, so Lafrance packed his bags for Regina.

Unfortunately for LaFrance, the running back has had trouble proving he was worth the investment — reportedly in the $110,000 neighbourhood. He suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp and only resumed full-time practice last week.

"It's been a tough little journey here," said LaFrance after practice on Wednesday.

"Having a season end the way it did last year it definitely makes you hungry. So, all off-season the focus was just come in and do my thing and prove to these guys that I should be a player."

Riders' running back Kienan Lafrance suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp and resumed practising just last week. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

LaFrance saw spot duty on special teams in Calgary last Saturday and there's hope he can be worked into the offence when the Riders host the Toronto Argonauts this Saturday.

"He made it through last week's practice, he dressed for the game, little by little we will try to work him into situations where he's in the game more," said head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

Jones, who also signs-off on contracts, is well aware LaFrance's worth will only be justified by what he contributes on offence, not just special teams.

"He's a great special teams guy, he's a guy that can average four, five yards a carry, he blocks well. So we look forward to seeing him play."

As does LaFrance, who has been re-united in Saskatchewan with former University of Manitoba teammate Nic Demski.

They were part of a three man Bison rotation in the backfield at the U of M, which also included Anthony Coombs, who is now with the Toronto Argonauts.

"As competitive as it was, that's kind of what made us better." said LaFrance.

"Yeah it was a competition but you learn to be appreciative of the situations you're in, so it's nice to come out here and have contact again."

As much as LaFrance is looking forward to playing a bigger role, Rider fans are looking for some signs of a return from the organization's big-name off-season acquisitions.

Chad Owens is another who has yet to make his Rider debut and is apparently still weeks away.

Running back Kienan Lafrance hoisting the Grey Cup after Ottawa beat Calgary in the championship game last November. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

So far, 2017 is not going well in Riderville, but LaFrance knows a little bit about what makes up a good football team and feels there's potential here.

"A lot of the things we had on [Ottawa] — I can see it start to translate here."

LaFrance said the Redblacks did a really good job of being a family.

"I know it's just a matter of time with this program, with this coaching staff, everyone's going to mesh and it will be just fine."

The Riders host the Argonauts Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. CST.