A labour law expert says the Saskatchewan government might be, in his words, "trying to keep its hands clean" when it comes to wage cuts across the province.

Keir Vallance, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says the government is leaving the difficult decisions on cuts to employers to sort out.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall announced last week that the government is cutting compensation costs across the public sector by about 3.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year.

Wall said he expects savings to come through negotiations with unions and the government won't prescribe any specific measures, such as forcing workers to take unpaid days off.

Vallance says employers could get labour costs down by rolling back wages, having workers take unpaid days off, limiting overtime or through layoffs.

But the professor adds that 3.5 per cent is a sizable cut that might not be reached by managing hours and he believes layoffs are likely to occur.