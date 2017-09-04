Regina city hall is closed Labour Day, Sept. 4. (CBC)

Monday is a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan, so to help you plan your day, here's what's closed or cancelled in Regina, as well as what's open.

Closed

Civic Offices

Landfill

Regina Public Libraries

Regina Transit: Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina

Neighbourhood Centres

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre

Lawson Aquatic Centre

Parking Meters not in effect.

Open