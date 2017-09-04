Monday is a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan, so to help you plan your day, here's what's closed or cancelled in Regina, as well as what's open.
Closed
- Civic Offices
- Landfill
- Regina Public Libraries
- Regina Transit: Information Centre and RideLine closed.
- Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST
- Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina
- Neighbourhood Centres
- Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre
- Lawson Aquatic Centre
- Parking Meters not in effect.
Open
- All garbage will be picked up as usual.
- All recycling will be picked up as usual.
- Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.
- Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- North West Leisure Centre: Open noon to 6 p.m.
- Regina Sportplex - Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Outdoor Pools: Dewdney, Maple Leaf and Massey open noon to 5 p.m. Regent open for Dog Swim only (pre-registration required). Wascana open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.