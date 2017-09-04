Regina city hall

Regina city hall is closed Labour Day, Sept. 4. (CBC)

Monday is a statutory holiday in Saskatchewan, so to help you plan your day, here's what's closed or cancelled in Regina, as well as what's open.

Closed

  • Civic Offices
  • Landfill
  • Regina Public Libraries
  • Regina Transit: Information Centre and RideLine closed. 
  • Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST
  • Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina
  • Neighbourhood Centres
  • Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre
  • Lawson Aquatic Centre
  • Parking Meters not in effect.

Open

  • All garbage will be picked up as usual.
  • All recycling will be picked up as usual.
  • Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.
  • Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • North West Leisure Centre: Open noon to 6 p.m. 
  • Regina Sportplex - Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Outdoor Pools: Dewdney, Maple Leaf and Massey open noon to 5 p.m. Regent open for Dog Swim only (pre-registration required). Wascana open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.