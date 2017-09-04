As a cool breeze carried the smell of hot dogs across the lawn on the grounds of the legislature on Monday, plumbers and pipefitters likely outnumbered politicians.

Regina's annual Labour Day picnic drew a strong turnout. Although exact attendance of the free event was difficult to determine, organizers said thousands of hot dogs were served.

Children enjoyed games and face painting, while parents watched on-stage performances and listened to the music being pumped through the sound system.

While the atmosphere was festive, union representatives took a serious tone while discussing the importance of the holiday meant to recognize the contributions of Canada's working people.

Balancing the scales

Organized labour may be more important than ever, said Larry Hubich, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour.

He said without the backing of a union, a worker may have to approach their employer with their hat in hand.

Larry Hubich, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, says unions are coming under increased pressure from those who oppose them. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Joining a union means exercising the right to balance the scales between that worker with their employer, he continued.

"Rights don't diminish with time, but the people who are opposed to us exercising those rights are getting more and more powerful," said Hubich.

"They're asserting their economic clout with our politicians."

A fresh outlook

Barbara Cape, president of the Service Employees International Union's western Canada branch, said that for unions to stay relevant they will need to do more to engage with young people.

Barbara Cape, president of the Service Employees International Union's western Canada branch, says unions need to engage with young people in order to stay relevant. (Matt Howard/CBC)

"Some of their ideas scare people, because it's out of our comfort zone."

"But I think we have to take a deep breath and step off the cliff together," she went on, noting that fresh perspectives can strengthen unions.

Facing challenges

Currently a number of Saskatchewan unions are "at the table" facing "rollbacks," according to Mary Ann Harrison, a Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union representative.

Mary Ann Harrison, a Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union representative, says it's a tough time for her union as they face the threat of "rollbacks." (Matt Howard/CBC)

"If anything, this is one of the most important Labour Days," Harrison said.

Still, Labour Day, and the picnic, isn't just about labour, she said. It's also about the community that labour serves.

Canada's Trade Unions Act — introduced by the government of John A. Macdonald — was passed on June 14, 1872, legalizing trade unions.

Labour Day became a national holiday under Prime Minister John Thompson on July 23, 1894.