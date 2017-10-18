Classes were cut short at Churchill Community High School Wednesday after a threat was received.

Just before 1 p.m. on Oct.18, La Ronge RCMP were called about a threat to Churchill Community High School in La Ronge.

The school followed safety protocols and the students were removed.

RCMP said the youth were taken to a safe location and their parents were notified of the situation.

Officers searched the school and said nothing suspicious was located.

The nature of the threat has not been released at this time.

The school cancelled extra-curricular activities Wednesday evening but said classes will resume Thursday morning.