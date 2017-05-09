It started with a phone call and an ad in the newspaper — the town needed doctors and there was another position available for someone who could work with health workers in northern communities.

So, James Irvine and his wife moved to La Ronge, Sask. The trip was made more than 30 years ago and he still practises medicine there — so do his two sons.

"As so often happens with people once they give the North a chance and stay there for a while, they end up loving it and getting hooked for a long time," James told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

James said it wasn't only the natural beauty of the area that caught his eye on prior canoe trips, it was also the people, friends and variety of work that drew him to La Ronge.

"There's lots of challenges with the work but you can play a role and I think that makes quite a difference in terms of the satisfaction of the small town or northern practice," James said.

The Irvines said it isn't just the natural beauty of the area that makes them enjoy La Ronge, but the community and the work they do. (Submitted by Dan Irvine)

Sons move north

Dan Irvine's earliest memory of La Ronge isn't his father's practice; it was in the grocery store when someone went up to James and thanked him for helping a family member.

'That's a real satisfaction that you can get from that type of practice.' - James Irvine

"It was clear how important the role of the small town doctor was at that point," Dan recalled.

Before he went into family medicine, Dan had enrolled in athletic therapy but it wasn't his thing.

"[I] realized at that point, I was stuck in a private system — a private pay system — and that really wasn't where I wanted to be," he said.

When Dan's wife had their first child, he decided La Ronge was the place to be.

It's places like La Ronge where personal — not just professional — connections are made, James said.

"That's a real satisfaction that you can get from that type of practice."