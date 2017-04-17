The owner of Louisiana's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in La Ronge has succumbed to his injuries following the armed robbery of his business on Saturday night.

La Ronge RCMP arrived at the restaurant just before 11:00 p.m. CST on Saturday night responding to an armed robbery complaint. Once there police found Grant, 64, inside with serious injuries.

Grant was taken to La Ronge Hospital and was later airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

He died of his injuries on Monday.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit - North is treating Grant's death as a homicide. It is investigating along with local police officers, forensic specialists and the office of the chief coroner.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who was at the restaurant or who was nearby on Saturday night.