La Ronge RCMP are searching for five suspects after a gas station in the community was robbed at gun point early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. CST, five males entered the store with what is described as a long barrel gun.

The group fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and fireworks.

Each of the suspects is described as:

male, wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses.

male, wearing a red hoodie with a black stripe across the hood, blue jeans, glasses, bandana.

male, wearing a dark blue hoodie with lettering, balaclava, blue jeans.

male, wearing a grey sweatshirt with a black hood, blue jeans.

male, wearing a red hoodie with grey patches, balaclava, grey leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.