An addictions expert in Saskatchewan says there needs to be buy-in from a community in order for new alcohol strategies to work.

Dr. Peter Butt, a family physician and professor of medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, was responding to a list of 49 rules proposed by the Northern Alcohol Strategy committee in order to tackle the issue of "alcohol-fuelled harm and crime" in La Ronge, Sask.

Butt said the recommendations are similar to ones used in other jurisdictions in Canada. He said no one approach is going to reduce the level of alcohol-related problems in a community, which is why broad strategies that look at education tools, treatment options, health impacts, justice and prevention methods are the best.

The proposed policies within the strategy could solve some of La Ronge's alcohol issues, but not all, according to Butt.

Broad approach is best, but challenging

He said the challenge for any policy such as this is getting buy-in from those impacted by the proposed changes.

"You need to get buy-in from business and health and other leadership in order to achieve the outcomes you would like to, ideally."

A La Ronge addictions worker, business owners in the community and members of the town council, including the mayor, have come out in opposition to the plan, namely the recommendations to close bars early and restrict the sale of booze on month-end paydays and Canada Child Benefit payment days.

Butt said restrictions such as these can change someone's behaviour, but could also create a market for boot-legging, and even people stockpiling alcohol.

"There's a balance that has to be struck in terms of access and availability."

He likened the situation in La Ronge to the sale of tobacco, saying the price can't get too high otherwise people will turn to the black market to buy cigarettes.

Predictable backlash from sellers

Butt believes the backlash to the plan will come from those whose businesses and livelihoods depend on the sale of alcohol.

That's part of the reason why the debate over alcohol harm reduction strategies in La Ronge is important to pay attention to, he explained.

"This is a dynamic tension that we have provincially. Who's driving alcohol policy in the province. Is it treasury or is it health or social services or corrections or justice?"

Measuring success

Moving forward, how successful these policies are will be measured by a series of metrics, Butt explained.

For example, keeping track of how many people are hospitalized due to alcohol-related complications, or how many are incarcerated.

Likewise, the community could also monitor how many people are enrolled in alcohol or drug treatment programs.

The La Ronge and District Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a July 18 meeting for its members to discuss the recommendations.