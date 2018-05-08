New
La Loche killer to be sentenced for mass shooting crimes Tuesday
The teen who killed four people and wounded seven others in a mass shooting in La Loche, Sask. is set to be sentenced today.
Teen faces life in prison after judge deemed youth sentence inappropriate
The killer, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced as an adult after a provincial court judge decided a youth sentence would not be appropriate.
The shooter faces life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder, and likely won't be eligible for parole for 10 years.
He still cannot be named because of a publication ban.
In October 2016, the teen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the January 2016 deaths of 35-year-old teacher Adam Wood, 21-year-old teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, and teenagers Drayden and Dayne Fontaine, and the wounding of seven other people.