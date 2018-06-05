La Loche school shooter files sentencing appeal

The school shooter who killed four people in La Loche has appealed his sentence.

On Jan. 22, 2016, the man, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot 21-year-old teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, 35-year-old teacher Adam Wood and teenagers Drayden and Dayne Fontaine. He also wounded seven other people.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in Oct. 2016.

In May, the shooter was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

He was sentenced as an adult after a judge decided a youth sentence would not be appropriate.

No date has been set for the appeal hearing, according to a spokesperson for the Courts of Saskatchewan.