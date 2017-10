A 30-year-old man from La Loche, Sask., died following a crash on Highway 155 on Saturday.

A car and SUV collided at about 10:41 p.m. CST.

The car driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

All four people who were in the SUV were also from La Loche. A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were treated for minor injuries. Two others were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing by La Loche RCMP with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.