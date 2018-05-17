The small town of Kyle, Sask., lost a major landmark and community gathering spot Wednesday evening.

The Kyle Hotel has been on the corner of Railway Avenue and Centre Street since 1946. As the only hotel and tavern in the town, which is approximately 300 kilometres east of Regina, the hotel was the gathering place for local and surrounding residents.

"There was quite a bit of history there. It is really devastating to our town." said Doug Baker, the town's mayor .

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

It's just pretty heartbreaking for a lot of reasons - Donna Kronberger , Owner of Ag & Auto Supply in Kyle, Sask.

The caller reported smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters thought they had contained the blaze in the basement, but the flames made their way up the interior of the building.

With wind reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h, the fire spread quickly throughout the aging building.

Witnesses say the hotel seemed to go up in flames within minutes.

Fire departments from the towns of Kyle, Beechy and Elrose attended the blaze, along with a truck from the local Swift Current Hutterite Colony also assisted in the blaze.

"At one point we had over 20 firefighters come and assist," says Baker.

"It was very community orientated. I really appreciate our local fire departments they did an excellent job. I mean without them it would be a lot worse."

After containing the blaze firefighters focused on saving the adjacent Credit Union Building.

The building was saved from the flames but did receive smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Local business owner Donna Kronberger said that the loss of the hotel is heartbreaking for the community.

"It was hurtful, a lot of people are very sad, and a lot of people relied on it," says Kronberger.

Kronberger said she moved to Kyle 11 years ago and had her first meal in town at the hotel. She said she met many dear friends at the Kyle Hotel and would often run into them at the restaurant.

The hotel was also important for housing visitors during big annual events, such as the local rodeo.