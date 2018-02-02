Premier Scott Moe's main adversary in the race for Saskatchewan Party leadership will not be joining him as deputy minister.

Moe confirmed to reporters on Friday, Alanna Koch would not return to her post as senior civil servant in the role of deputy minister to the premier.

Moe did say he would discuss a role in government with her. Kent Campbell, who stepped in to replace Koch while she ran for leader, will continue in his role as deputy minister to the premier.

Koch has been noncommittal about her future since her loss in the leadership race on Saturday.

More changes

Kathy Young, Brad Wall's longtime communications chief, is leaving her position as chief of operations and communications after a decade. Young worked in the Saskatchewan Party in opposition and in government.

She sent an email to the media on Friday thanking them and Wall.

Young said she has accepted a job with SaskPower.

Here are the appointments Premier Moe has made to his senior staff:

Shannon Andrews - Chief of Staff to the Premier

Jason Wall - Senior Advisor to the Premier

Jim Billington - Director of Communications and Press Secretary to the Premier

Drew Dwernychuk - Deputy Chief of Staff: Operations

Graham Stewart - Deputy Chief of Staff: Policy and Issues Management

Two of Premier Scott Moe's new staff sat with him at the Saskatchewan Party convention. Jim Billington (behind Moe, glasses) and Drew Dwernychuk (back right, clapping) have jobs in the premier's office. (The Canadian Press/Liam Richards)

Andrews most recently served as chief of staff in the Ministry of Social Services. She replaces Ken Krawetz.

Wall has been chief of staff to a number of ministries since 2010. He was most recently with the Ministry of Highways from August 2015 until this week. Wall replaces Reg Downs who moves to a role of Senior Policy Advisor within Executive Council. Wall ran Moe's leadership campaign and is also the cousin of the former premier.

Billington was the communications director for Moe's campaign and has worked as a chief of staff, most recently with the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport. He worked previously in former Alberta premier Jim Prentice's office.

Dwernychuk and Stewart both have worked in chief of staff positions in government.