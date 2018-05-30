Alanna Koch paid $38K as deputy minister while not working

Alanna Koch, the former deputy minister for Brad Wall who unsucessfully tried to succeed him, received $38,000 in salary for the job she was no longer doing.

Koch was not expected to work for Premier Scott Moe after losing to him narrowly in the leadership race in January. Moe announced in question period Wednesday that earlier in the day, cabinet had passed an order in council to cancel Koch's appointment as deputy minister to the premier as of Friday.

The decision came less than a day after NDP leader Ryan Meili asked during premier's estimates on Tuesday about Koch's position within government and whether she was being paid.

Premier Moe said Tuesday Koch was not paid by the government during her leadership run — as she had gone on unpaid leave — and used holidays up until Apr. 6, but since that time had received $38,000 and had not had to work.

Alanna Koch has been receiving her regular salary since April 6. (Alex Brockman/CBC News)

"There's been no agreed-on termination compensation or anything in that nature," Moe said Tuesday.

"We continue our discussions with Ms. Koch regarding the next steps. There have been numerous discussions to date and they will continue, and we expect this decision or this situation to be resolved in the very near future."

It turns out the "near future" was within hours.

Moe says decision was in works 'for quite some time'

Meili called it "quite an unusual situation." He said having a public service employee run for leadership and have a position or severance waiting.

Moe said Meili was incorrect and that there are examples where government officials take a leave in order to run for a nomination or in an election and return to their old position if they are unsuccessful.

When asked why the decision was made on Wednesday Moe said, "it's been in the works for quite some time."

Moe said the severance pay for Koch will use a formula which includes factors like experience and age. He said she agreed to include the $38,000 she received into the severance.

Koch's annual salary is $267,948.

Koch worked for the government for 21 years, including a stint as the deputy minister of agriculture for eight years.

She was named as the deputy minister to the premier in May 2016. She was the first woman to hold the position.