Regina police deployed a taser after an intoxicated man with a knife refused to cooperate. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Regina Police Service said a member tasered a man on Wednesday evening.

Police attended a business on the 300 block of McCarthy Boulevard North after an intoxicated male entered the building with a knife.

Police challenged the man, but said he refused to put down the knife. Police then discharged the Taser. He dropped the knife and was taken into custody. EMS attended the scene and confirmed no one was injured.

A 38-year-old man is facing one charge for carrying a weapon dangerous to the public.