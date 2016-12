Moose Jaw police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:44 a.m. CST, police responded to calls about an armed robbery at a gas bar in the city. The man allegedly robbed the store at knifepoint and fled with cigarettes.

No money was taken, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police apprehended the man a short time later and the cigarettes were recovered. He will appear in court on robbery charges at a later time.