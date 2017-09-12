Police have arrested and charged two people after more than one kilogram of methamphetamine was seized on Monday.

Regina police stopped a suspicious car in connection with an ongoing drug investigation and arrested both people inside. Police said officers found meth, cocaine, marijuana, hydromorphone, morphine, money and a machete inside the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have both been charged.

The pair are expected to make their first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.